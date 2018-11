× Child taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a bus.

According to emergency dispatch, the child was struck by the bus sometime before 7:30 a.m. in the area of N. 5th Ave. in Columbia.

The age of the child or severity of injuries suffered is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.