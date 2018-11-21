Cold temperatures in the 20s make it a good day to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner by the fireplace!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!: Skies clear this evening but it remains quite gusty. While actual air temperatures are in the 30s, wind chill values range from the 20s then the teens tonight. Skies are clear and morning lows bottom out in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Winds are still quite gusty producing single digit wind chill values in the morning. Feel frigid for turkey trots or a walk before dinner. Possible record breaking cold for Thanksgiving despite sunshine. Highs will struggle to climb through the 20s. Winds are still quite breezy, making it feel like the teens much of the day. High pressure calms the winds, and keeps the skies clear into Friday morning. Morning lows drop into the teens. Black Friday shoppers need lots of extra layers. Plenty of sunshine, but it’s another cold one with highs in the middle and upper 30s. Overnight into the morning Saturday clouds return under the influence of an east-southeast flow. The day begins dry but late morning into the early afternoon, showers begin to spread across the area. There may be a brief period of freezing drizzle or mist. Temperatures are back into the lower and middle 40s. Sunday is looking drier. Plenty of clouds linger, and while most of the day is dry, showers are possible in the evening. Highs are near seasonable numbers in the lower 50s. Rain picks up overnight leading into the week.

NEXT WEEK: Showers are expected on and off through much of the day. The wet weather and thick cloud cover holds afternoon readings in the upper 40s. We begin to dry out by the evening. It is a breezy day, with plenty of clouds lingering, Tuesday. A sprinkle or flurry is possible too. Wednesday another blast of Arctic air. Readings fall back into the 30s for highs.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist