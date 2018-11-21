× Details emerge on Tuesday’s police incident in Steelton; one person arrested

STEELTON, Dauphin County — Details have emerged about Tuesday’s police incident in Steelton, which resulted in the arrest of one man at the First Baptist Church.

The incident began around 1:38 p.m., when Steelton Borough Police were called to the 300 block of North 2nd Street for the report of shots fired. A witness called dispatchers to report that three suspects were seen running down North Second Street toward Jefferson Street. One of the suspects was wearing dark blue pants with a light blue stripe on the pants leg, the witness said.

One officer found the suspects at the rear of Steelton Mennonite Church on the 300 block of North 3rd Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by Steelton Police. As the officer approached the suspects, who were walking toward a wooded area, he observed one suspect was videotaping another suspect, who was holding a handgun. The suspect fired one round at that time, according to police.

The officer then exited his vehicle, drew his own weapon, and commanded the suspect to drop his gun, police say. All three suspects ran into the woods, while the armed suspect fired another round in an unknown direction, according to police. The suspects ran into the woods, while responding officers set up a perimeter around the area to contain them, police say.

As police set up the perimeter, members of the First Baptist Church began fleeing from the building, telling officers that a black male ran inside the church and was hiding in the bathroom, according to police. The officers cleared the rest of the church, while members of the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, who had just arrived on the scene, surrounded the building.

After some time, the suspect exited the building and was taken into custody. He was identified as Antoine Perry, 21, of the 600 block of Lucknow Street, Harrisburg.

The other two suspects were not found and remain at large, according to police.

Perry was taken to the Steelton Police Department, where police interviewed him after he waived his Miranda rights.

Perry told police he had met the other two men, who he knew as “Wap” and “Bleek” at the Steelton Skate Park. He identified “Bleek” as the suspect who had the gun, police say.

According to Perry, “Bleek” fired the gun at some trees while he walked from the skate park toward the woods. When the officer arrived on the scene, Perry said, he and the other suspects fled through the woods. Perry decided to hide in the church.

Perry submitted his phone to police and gave them permission to search it, according to the criminal complaint. Police discovered videos of the armed suspect firing into the woods, and also shooting at a stop sign on N. 3rd St., police say. He identified the suspect who fired the shots as “Bleek,” and the other suspect as “Wap.”

Perry was charged with burglary, fleeing to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. He is already on probation with Dauphin County, police say.