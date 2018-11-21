FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge (Week 9)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson is in its ninth week.

From September 27 to December 13, Todd and Mike will select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game as well as every Sunday game shown on FOX43.

The win-loss record for both Todd and Mike will be updated each week.

At the end of the promotion, the individual with the best record will have $5,000 donated to his respective charity:

FOX43 - United Way of York County

Members 1st - Liberty USO at Fort Indiantown Gap