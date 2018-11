Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Dixie, the Doberman Pinscher.

Dixie joins us today from the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of Pennsylvania.

She is a 3-year-old spayed girl who loves to play with other dogs.

Dixie is okay with cats, as she likes to chase them in a playful manner.

She can be shy when meeting new, so her family must take time to continue to socialize her.

Dixie isn't suitable for a home with children, and is the definition of a "velcro" dog.

Check her out in the clip above.