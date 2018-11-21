× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (November 21, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: In 2017, an ordinance was passed which states that people can have and smoke a small amount of marijuana in a public space, but if caught, they will receive a civil violation (similar to a traffic citation).

In the first six months after that vote, police cited one person for the offense but filed dozens of criminal charges. After more research and training — six months later — the citations grew to 27 while zero criminal charges were filed.

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton with the latest on how York City Police have a better grasp on the law.

Also at 10, Franklin County officials are reminding the public of a text-to-911 service.

The service can be used in dire situations, such as a burglary, when a caller is uncomfortable speaking out loud.

Ashley Paul has more on the during FOX43 News.

