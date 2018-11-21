× Investigation of pedestrian accident involving RRTA bus in Lancaster continues, police say

LANCASTER — Police continue to investigate a pedestrian accident involving an RRTA mass transit bus that occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of Queen and Chestnut streets in downtown Lancaster.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was injured after being struck by the bus at about 5:15 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the woman under the right side of the bus. She had sustained injuries to her head and torso, police say.

EMS arrived, stabilized the patient, and transported her to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police say the bus driver was traveling east on the first block of West Chestnut Street, and turned north onto the 200 block of North Queen Street. The pedestrian was on the east side (right-hand) lane of traffic when she was struck, police say.

The pedestrian’s exact location in relation to the marked crosswalk and other factors are still under investigation, police say.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital. She has not regained consciousness, and has not been able to communicate with hospital staff or investigators, police say.

Officer Rey Lasanta, with the assistance of members of the Crash Investigation Team, will conduct this investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact him at lasantar@lancasterpolice.com