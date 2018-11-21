Here’s how you can help those affected by the California wildfires

Keep your Thanksgiving lively with these drink recipes from Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Posted 8:15 AM, November 21, 2018, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– While many think of Thanksgiving as all about the food, you can’t forget about the drinks!

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the prepare the following drinks:

Spiced Spritz

  • 1 oz Belvedere Vodka
  • 1 oz sweet vermouth
  • 2 orange slices
  • 2 star anise pods
  • Seltzer
  • Tonic water

Combine first four ingredients in a wine glass. Fill with ice and top with equal parts seltzer and tonic water

Happier Holidays Punch

  • 4 c Wild Turkey Bourbon
  • ¾ c Disaronno
  • 2 c fresh lemon juice
  • 2 c sparkling apple cider
  • 1 c simple syrup
  • 5 c seltzer
  • 2 lemons, sliced
  • 10–20 maraschino cherries

Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with a lemon peel.

 The Cranksy

  • 1 oz Crown Royal Canadian Whisky
  • 1 oz ginger ale
  • 1 oz cranberry juice
  • Fresh cranberries

Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.

Shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with cranberries.

