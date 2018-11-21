Low snow squall chance Wednesday, blustery cold but sunny Thanksgiving

BUSY TRAVEL DAY: We start the day cooler than yesterday. 30s jump into the 40s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. There is a very low chance of snow squalls, especially in the north and west, as a powerful cold front pushes through in the afternoon. Most of the snow squall activity will weaken before it makes it to our area, and most of us stay completely dry. Winds increase behind the front and switch direction to out of the north, allowing temperatures to plummet into the upper-teens and low-20s overnight.

THANKSGIVING: The holiday is dry, but bitterly cold. Morning wind chills, or “feels-like” temperatures, dip into the single digits. By the afternoon, the wind chills stay in the teens with actual high temperatures in the upper-20s. We will likely near or break two separate records: the coldest high temperature for November 22nd in history (31 is the record), and the coldest high temperature for Thanksgiving (28 is the record). Mostly sunny skies dominate the cold day.

BLACK FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Black Friday morning lows dip into the teens once again with slightly colder wind chills as the breeze weakens. Afternoon temperatures rebound into the upper-30s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances move our way into the weekend as temperatures climb on either side of the 50-degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. Warmer temperatures continue to start next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long