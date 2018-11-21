× Man arrested after being caught selling heroin in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man was arrested after being caught by police selling heroin.

Maurice Geter III, 23, is facing burglary and delivery of a controlled substance among other related charges for the incident.

On November 20, police conducted a drug operation int eh 200 block of Hill Alley in Steelton where Geter was found to have sold heroin.

When police moved in to make an arrest, Geter fled on foot throughout Steelton before he broke into a home in the 300 block of Swatara Street in an attempt to get away.

He was arrested and taken to Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.