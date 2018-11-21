× Man charged following U.S. Marshals’ arrest of two homicide suspects at home in Swatara Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Service and members of the Swatara Township Police Department served an arrest warrant at a home on Chambers Hill Road for two men wanted for a deadly shooting in Virginia earlier this week.

Following the arrests of 18-year-old Jules Juwan Morgan and 19-year-old Jonathan Wrenn, authorities obtained a warrant to search that residence.

During the search, officers seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, marijuana chocolate rice crispy treats, marijuana gummies, over $3,000 in cash and five firearms (three handguns, a shotgun and a .22 rifle), according to police.

Stedroy Warner, 39, was taken into custody as a result of the search. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.