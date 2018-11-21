× Phillies to host three ceremonies to honor Rollins, Howard & Utley in 2019

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies are taking the time to honor franchise legends in 2019.

The team announced Tuesday that it will hold three separate ceremonies to honor a trio of the franchise’s best players: SS Jimmy Rollins, 1B Ryan Howard and 2B Chase Utley.

Rollins’ ceremony will be May 4. Utley’s will be June 21, and Howard’s will be July 14.

Rollins spent 15 of his 17 seasons in the big leagues with the Phillies. He won the 2007 National League Most Valuable Player Award and is the Phillies’ all-time hits leader (2,306). Rollins made the NL All-Star team three times, won four Gold Glove Awards and one Silver Slugger Award.

Utley spent 13 of his 16 seasons with the Phillies. He made six NL All-Star teams and won four Silver Slugger Awards.

Howard is one of nine players in franchise history to play his entire career with the Phillies (minimum seven seasons). He won the 2005 NL Rookie of the Year Award and the ’06 NL MVP Award. He is the franchise’s single-season home run leader with 58 homers in ’06. Howard made three All-Star teams and won one Silver Slugger Award.

The team has created a “Legends Pack” where fans are able to get tickets to each of the three games when the ceremonies will take place, as well as additional games.