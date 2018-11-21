× Police investigate shots fired in York City that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital

YORK — Update: A 17-year-old was shot at least once in York City Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The juvenile was taken to Memorial Hospital via a privately-owned vehicle and was then transported to York Hospital where he remains in stable condition, police say.

Police note that it was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line:

Enter number 847-411 Start message with — yorktips Text your message

Previously: Police are investigating a report of shots fired in York City.

Officers responded to Local Way, an alley off of the 600 block of East Market Street, just after 2:30 p.m.

The area was taped off and at least 12 evidence markers were placed in the alley.

A vehicle in the alley had at least one window blown out.

An officer told FOX43 there are non-life-threatening injuries and the people involved took off.