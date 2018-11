× Police investigate shots fired in York City

YORK — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in York City.

Officers responded to Local Way, an alley off of the 600 block of East Market Street, just after 2:30 p.m.

The area was taped off and at least 12 evidence markers were placed in the alley.

A vehicle in the alley had at least one window blown out.

An officer told FOX43 there are non-life-threatening injuries and the people involved took off.