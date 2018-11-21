Police: Lancaster man faces DUI, hit-and-run charges after striking eight parked vehicles

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man is accused of striking eight parked vehicles and then fleeing the area, according to Manheim Township Police.

The hit-and-run crashes occurred Saturday evening in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue, police say.

Kristopher Blair, 43, was located by police shortly after the crashes and police say he exhibited signs of impairment. He was arrested and was found to have a BAC of 0.27%.

Blair faces one count each of DUI – general impairment and DUI – highest rate of alcohol, and eight counts of hit-and-run.