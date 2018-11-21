Springettsbury Township Police officers take part in ‘No Shave November’ to raise money for cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Things are, well, a tad hairy for a police department in York County.

All Springettsbury Township Police Officers, besides the ladies, of course, are growing out their facial hair for the first time in years.

They've fitting called their efforts the 'Springettsbury Blue Beards'.

Their goal? Raise money for cancer.

Every officer must pay to take part, $40 to be exact, for forty days of no shave.

Officers made it a competition by encouraging friends, family, and neighbors to donate in their names.

While it's helping in the fight against cancer, it's also giving the officers a chance to have some fun.

"We work in an atmosphere where there's a lot of crisis, a lot of heartache, difficult things, so something like not having to shave is a big deal, so we just have fun with it, because some grow hair extremely well and some not so well," explained Chief Daniel Stump.

Each officer is also wearing a pin representing a different type of cancer.

The officer who raises the most money will be rewarded with the honor of presenting the check to the department's chosen charity.

The department will also have an internal awards ceremony with honors like, 'thickest beard, 'nice try beard,' and others.

Checks can be made to 'Springettsbury Police Community Care Fund'.

Just make sure you write 'Attn: Blue Beards (specify officer)'.

The competition ends the first week of December.