Steelton Police searching for suspect in statutory sexual assault case

STEELTON, Dauphin County — Steelton Police are searching for a 47-year-old Steelton man charged with the sexual assault of a minor.

Kelvin McLean is charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor, police say.

McLean is believed to be staying in local motels around the Steelton area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Steelton Police at (717) 939-940.