Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County offering free shuttle service

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township are offering a free shuttle service for Thanksgiving and Black Friday Shoppers. The shuttle is being offered because of the massive sinkhole that opened in the Tanger parking lot earlier this year.

On August 10th the sinkhole swallowed 6 cars. 150 parking spots are still not able to be used.

According to a representative from the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, an investigation into the cause of the sinkhole is still ongoing by Tanger Corporate. They except to know more in the new year.

Tanger Outlet shoppers can take advantage of the free shuttle on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It will run from Dutch Wonderland to the Tanger Shopper Services.

The shuttle's first ride will take place 5:00PM on Thanksgiving and will end at 10:00PM on Black Friday.

The shuttle will also run on Saturday, November 24th from 8:30AM until 9:30PM.