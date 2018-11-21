Thanksgiving Cooking Tips with THEA Restaurant 
Posted 8:20 AM, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:46AM, November 21, 2018

MECHANICSBURG,Pa— The big turkey cooking day is almost here! This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett grab some last minute tips from Owner & Chef of THEA Restaurant, AnnMarie Nelms.

You can checkout all today’s tips below:

6AM – Adding a THEA twist to traditional favorites

7AM - What to make ahead time with THEA

8AM - Gravy Secrets

9AM - Preparing for Guest with Food Allergies and Gluten-Free tips

 

For more information about THEA, checkout the website at: https://www.thea-dining.com/

 

 