U.S. Marshals Service arrest Virginia homicide suspects in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Two men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Virginia earlier this week were arrested Wednesday in Swatara Township, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Deputy U.S. Marshals, their fugitive task force partners and Swatara Township Police took both 18-year-old Jules Juwan Morgan and 19-year-old Jonathan Wrenn into custody around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Chambers Hill Road without incident, the U.S. Marshals Service says. Prior, the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force learned that both men fled to Pennsylvania from Virginia and might be found at a residence in the area.

The apprehension comes three days after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Morgan and Wrenn with murder and less included offenses.

“It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court,’ stated U.S. Marshal Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice.”