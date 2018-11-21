Update: Walmart in West Manchester Town Center reopens following bomb threat
YORK COUNTY — Update: Walmart has reopened following a Wednesday afternoon bomb threat, police say.
Police and bomb dogs searched the grounds and the store and did not find any problems, according to police.
Police are investigating the incident.
Previously: Walmart in West Manchester Town Center is being evacuated, according to the West Manchester Township Police Department.
Police advise the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.