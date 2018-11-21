× Update: Walmart in West Manchester Town Center reopens following bomb threat

YORK COUNTY — Update: Walmart has reopened following a Wednesday afternoon bomb threat, police say.

Police and bomb dogs searched the grounds and the store and did not find any problems, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Walmart at the West Manchester Town Center is open again. Police and bomb dogs searched the grounds and the store and did not find any problems. The incident is under investigation — West Manchester PD (@WManchesterPD) November 21, 2018

Previously: Walmart in West Manchester Town Center is being evacuated, according to the West Manchester Township Police Department.

Police advise the public to avoid the area.

Please do not enter or approach the Walmart in the West Manchester Town Center. The store is under an evacuation protocol and please stay out of the area. We will advise additional information as it becomes available. — West Manchester PD (@WManchesterPD) November 21, 2018

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.