Waynesboro man facing charges after home improvement scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Waynesboro man is facing charges after a home improvement fraud scam.

Louis Mills, 33, is facing two counts of home improvement fraud, one count of theft by deception and escape charges.

On November 20, police served an arrest warrant on Mills.

During that warrant service, Mills attempted to escape and was tased by officers.

He is being held at Franklin County Jail.