Adams County man charged with DUI, drug possession after Tuesday night crash in Upper Allen Twp

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Adams County man is facing DUI and drug possession charges after a Tuesday evening crash on the 2100 block of South Market Street in Harrisburg, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Seth A. Markish, of the 100 block of West Imperial Drive, Aspers, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana after police were dispatched to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

The investigation of the crash determined the victim had stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. Route 15 and South Market Street when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Markish, who failed to react to the steady red signal, police say.

Markish allegedly displayed multiple indicators of alcohol impairment and was ultimately arrested for DUI, according to police. He was found to be in possession of marijuana as well, police say.

Markish was transported to Cumberland County Prison, where he was processed on the charges and released.

A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date, according to police.