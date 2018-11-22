American Red Cross Heroes 2018: Adult Good Samaritan Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Red Cross Adult Good Samaritan Award is presented to an ordinary citizen over the age of 18 for an extraordinary act of heroism or courage.

On February 27, a driver suffering a medical emergency lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash and catch fire in Loganville.

As first responders rushed to the scene, Ethan Fry, Daniel Donnan, and Richard Smith – without regard for their own safety – managed to free the trapped driver from the car.

Their heroic action helped to save the driver from further injury or even death.