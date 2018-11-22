Black Friday shoppers trade turkeys for transactions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trading in the turkey for technology…

“Standing outside in the freezing cold. No thanksgiving dinner. Here I am!” said one Black Friday shopper.

This Lancaster County Best Buy starting Black Friday on Thursday, this year, and shoppers are ready to go, spending the morning giving thanks and the afternoon getting deals.

“The deals…just the environment. It’s fun!” said another shopper.

Fun enough to wait in line for hours to score the hottest ticket items, although this year, there’s one item that seems to be topping everyone’s list.

“The TV that my son asked for on my Christmas list,” said another shopper.

“It’s usually $330-340, right now it’s $129 as a door-buster. So you can’t beat that,” said another.

Across the shopping center at Target, bellies are full…

“We just had dinner at Aunt Jenny’s, and now we’ve got to work it off," said a Target customer.

And so are shopping carts.

“We have a cart full, but don’t show it. Surprises are in that cart for the kids,” said another.

“We’re happy with this, this is an impulse buy. You’ve got to have a s'mores maker for dorm rooms,” said another.

And believe it or not, employees at both stores have no problem cutting their Thanksgiving short to start rolling out the bargains.

"I had lunch with my family, so that was really nice. But now I’m here and I’m working. It’s crazy but it’s really fun because it’s the holidays and you get to see a lot of people,” said a Target employee.

Target and Best Buy here will stay open until one, and then close for a few hours until they reopen early Friday morning.