Cold Turkey Day, staying dry for Black Friday before weekend rain

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!: Morning lows dip into the upper-teens and low-20s. Wind chills start in the single digits with powerful northerly winds that slowly calm down throughout the afternoon. We stay dry with overwhelmingly sunny skies throughout the day. Wind chills rise into the upper-teens by the afternoon on a cold Thanksgiving holiday. We’ll have the chance to break the record for the coldest afternoon high in history for both November 22nd (31-degrees) and Thanksgiving itself (28-degrees).

BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS: Best of luck to overnight campers for Black Friday shopping! Temperatures overnight dip back into the teens as winds calm down. Highs on Black Friday jump back into the mid-30s under mostly sunny skies. Importantly, we stay dry to steal some deals out there for the holidays.

WET WEEKEND: Shower chances move in overnight into Saturday with a big temperature jump. Highs on either side of the 50-degree mark will be the norm both Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals for Saturday likely around an inch with locally higher totals possible. A good part of Sunday is dry with highs in the mid-50s. Showers move in late and last into Monday morning.

