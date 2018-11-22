Frigid end to Thanksgiving, bitter cold start to Black Friday, and a brief warm-up on the way!

COLD TURKEY NIGHT: Unofficially, it looks as though we have broke the record for the coldest November 22nd (31°), and also tied the coldest Thanksgiving on record (28°). Gusty winds all day have kept our wind chills in the teens! Winding down from a long day of turkey and other delicious meals, Mother Nature will kick us into the the teens tonight. Clear skies and calming winds will provide the perfect recipe for temperatures to plummet. Black Friday shoppers spending the night outside will need to layer like a full 7-layer rainbow cake! Thankfully, some relief is on the way for Friday afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures on tap, but wind chills will still likely be in the mid 20s. Unfortunately, the real warm-up this weekend will come in the form of rain showers for Saturday and more rain next week.

WET START TO THE WEEKEND: Warming temperatures and rain showers will arrive right in time to kick off the weekend. Our overnight low Friday night will likely occur around midnight as temperatures will be warming through the rest of the night. There is a minimal chance for some freezing drizzle early Saturday morning before plain old rain comes marching in. On and off rain showers will continue through most of Saturday ending late Saturday evening. We dry out for Sunday and could even see a few peaks of sunshine before cloud cover returns along with our next rain chance into a new work week. Sunday looks to be exceptionally warmer than the temperatures we’ve seen in recent time as we make a run for the low to mid 50s!

MONDAY WOES: Showers will arrive early Monday morning likely before the morning rush and persist through the first half of the day. Cloudy skies end off our Monday with the chance of a few flakes late on Monday. Another arctic blast will be shuffling in frigid cold temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday although not looking quite as cold as today. Depending on how quickly that cold air filter in behind the rain, we have a low chance for a rain-snow mix late Monday night. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are looking dry as of right now, but we will continue to monitor the chance for some snow squall potential with the fresh supply of brisk air.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful rest of your Thanksgiving!

Jessica Pash