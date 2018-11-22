× Lancaster man charged in domestic incident

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 30-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges of reckless endangerment and other offenses after a domestic incident Tuesday in Lancaster Township.

Paul D. Durra is also charged with simple assault and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. at Grofftown Road and East Chestnut Street, Manheim Township Police say.

According to police, Durra was involved in an altercation with a victim, who attempted to leave in a vehicle. Durra allegedly chased the vehicle on foot, caught up to it and began banging on the driver’s side window while yelling. He eventually opened the door and forcibly removed the driver while the vehicle was running and still in gear, police say.

The vehicle continued rolling, traveling into a major thoroughfare and striking another vehicle that was driving on the road, police allege.

Durra was arrested at the scene and taken to Central Arraignment for processing.