Police seek suspect accused of fraudulently obtaining 2 iPhones at Carlisle Sprint store

CARLISLE — Police are investigating a case of retail theft concerning a man who fraudulently obtained two iPhones from a Sprint store on Noble Boulevard earlier this month.

Carlisle Police say the man entered the store at about 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 7, and provided Florida identification for an actual Sprint customer to obtain the phones.

The total loss is estimated at $2,199.98, police say.

Police have been advised that the same suspect has attempted the same kind of fraudulent activity at stores in several states and jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.