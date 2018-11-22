Red Cross Heroes 2018: Acquatics Award winner Arwin Burgos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Red Cross Aquatics Hero Award is presented to a lifeguard or ordinary citizen whose lifesaving action was able to prevent a serious water-related injury or drowning.

Arwin Burgos was working at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Springettsbury Township when he was summoned by guests to the pool area on February 16.

He arrived to find an unresponsive three-year-old girl who had been pulled from the water after falling in while playing with her siblings.

Quickly springing into action, Arwin managed to revive the child using CPR before first responders arrived on scene.