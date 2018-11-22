Red Cross Heroes 2018: Community Impact Award winner Kenneth Althoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Red Cross Community Impact Hero Award is presented to an individual who positively impacted or benefited many and has inspired others to make a difference and get involved.

Adams County has a true local hero in Kenneth Althoff, a volunteer with The Gleaning Project of South Central Pennsylvania.

Since 2013, Kenneth has volunteered over 1,000 hours to the project, which works to restock the shelves of low-income families and seniors in the community – helping to ensure that everyone has enough to eat.

On evenings and weekends, Kenneth can be found harvesting fresh produce from local farms. On weekdays, he serves as the manager of the Projects food located at South Central Community Action Programs, Inc.