Red Cross Heroes 2018: Community Leadership Award winner and York Fire Chief David Michaels

The American Red Cross Community Leadership Award is presented to a person or organization who epitomizes the mission of the Red Cross.

Members of the City of York Fire Department of Fire/Rescue Services were working the scene of a structure fire at the former Weaver Piano & Organ Company building on North Broad Street when a wall of the building collapsed without warning trapping four firefighters inside on March 22.

Chief David Michaels remained on scene in the collapse zone with first responders during the attempt to extricate the trapped firefighters.

Unfortunately, two of the men did not survive. Chief Michael’s leadership during the dark and emotional days and weeks that followed helped the department to recover from their tragic loss as they continued their commitment to providing professional service to the people of York.