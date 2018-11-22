Red Cross Heroes 2018: Firefighter Hero Award winners Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Red Cross Firefighter Hero Award is presented to a career or volunteer firefighter whose lifesaving action went above and beyond the call of duty.

City of York firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha were battling a three-alarm blaze at the former Weaver Piano & Organ Company building on North Broad Street when a wall of the building collapsed, bringing four-stories of debris down upon them. Zachary and Ivan, along with two additional firefighters, were pulled from the building and rushed to the local hospital. Unfortunately, Zachary and Ivan did not survive. Both of these heroic men were role models in our community – dedicated to their families, work, and the people they served.