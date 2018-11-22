Red Cross Heroes 2018: Law Enforcement Hero Award winner Officer Robert Miller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Red Cross Law Enforcement Hero Award is presented to a law enforcement agent whose lifesaving actions went above and beyond the call of duty.

York Area Regional Police Officer Robert Miller responded to a call for a man who collapsed while mowing his lawn on June 8.

Officer Miller arrived at the house to find a neighbor administering CPR to the man who – as it turns out – had suffered a heart attack.

Taking control of the situation, Officer Miller applied an AED and alternated between the AED and CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, helping to save the man’s life.