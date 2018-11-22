Red Cross Heroes 2018: Youth Good Samaritan Award winner Rhiannon Lubaszewiski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Red Cross Youth Good Samaritan Award is presented to an ordinary citizen under the age of 18 for an extraordinary act of heroism or courage.

Northeastern School District student Rhiannon Lubaszewiski is an extremely active young woman in her community who plays softball, skis, does baton twirling, and participates in local pageants.

This past year she was struck that there were no special needs girls represented in the pageants in which she participates. Seeking to give all young girls the chance to shine on stage, she worked to create the Miss York County Star Special Needs Pageant, open to special needs girls ages five to twenty-one in her community.