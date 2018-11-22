Turkey dinner preparations underway at homeless shelter in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG Pa. -- The Bethesda Mission Community Center in Harrisburg is getting ready to serve their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The Mission says they have around 50 volunteers who will be serving turkey dinner, and they expect several hundred people to be coming out. They also took delivery calls all day on Wednesday, so they can get meals to people who can't make it to the mission center.

"We are here to serve the community, the people that don't have anywhere to go 365 days of the year," says Manager of Mission Services, Cecil McCray.

He says they feed in house daily, and soup kitchens as well so every donation matters. They are always looking for donations and volunteers. If you want to help you can visit their website for more information.

Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. at the men's shelter which is located at 622 Reily Street.