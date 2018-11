Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Winding down from a stressful day is important. Not just for your body, but for your overall wellness.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy Quesenberry from My Fitness Quest in York stopped by for our weekly Be Well segment to discuss what moves can have you feeling refreshed and recharged. She also brought along a friend to help!

My Fitness Quest is located on 970 S. George Street. For more information, click here.