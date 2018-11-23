CENTER STAGE: The prolific tap sensation and Broadway love letter, “42nd Street” at Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - The three-time Tony Award-winning musical telling the still-true story of what it's like to star on the stage is hitting Lancaster's Fulton Theatre now through December 30th.

The legendary tap sensation known for its dance and song features small town Pennsylvanian Peggy Sawyer trying to make it big on the largest stage, learning the hard work, dedication and toll auditioning, working and staying on Broadway takes on performers both in the story and in real life alike.

“It encompasses the actor’s love for what they’re doing and the sheer talent and time and effort it takes and requires to put a show on," Tom Gelantich, the actor behind the legendary Julian Marsh character said.

"This is our lives. This is every day going to an audition. Use waking up, killing ourselves, breaking our feet bleeding to get one job, to get on stage and to do a show," Sarah Quinn Taylor, who portrays young Peggy Sawyer, said.

Both a love letter to the stage and one of the most entertaining spectacles for the audience, the story hits home for viewers and actors past, present and future.

"My favorite line from the show is, 'You’re not just Peggy Sawyer tonight. You’re every kid who ever kicked up a heel in the chorus,'" Taylor said.

You can find more information about the show on the Fulton's website. "42nd Street" runs through December 30th.