Fire rips through Lancaster County apartment complex

West Hempfield Twp., PA – Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment fire Thanksgiving night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. at the Pioneer Woods Apartment Complex on the 100 block of Trading Post and Lamppost Lane.

Firefighters say the flames started in the ceiling of one unit and spread to an attic.

Apartments had to be temporarily evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.