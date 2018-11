Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY – There is a new shopping destination in Lancaster County.

This is the first Black Friday for The Shoppes at Belmont. Most shops at The Shoppes at Belmont opened early today and are offering Black Friday deals.

The stores include a Target, DICK’s Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, Hallmark, Ulta and much, much more.