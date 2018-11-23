Free shuttle rides for Black Friday shoppers at Tanger Outlets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY – Shoppers take advantage of the deals at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.

The outlets opened to shoppers at 5:00PM on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 10:00PM on Black Friday.

If visiting the Tanger Outlets, you can take advantage of the free shuttle service. A shuttle is running from Dutch Wonderland to Tanger today until 5:00PM.

The shuttle is running because 150 parking spots are currently blocked because of a massive sinkhole that opened in August.