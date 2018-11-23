Freezing rain threat early tomorrow and another blast of arctic air next week!

FREEZING RAIN THREAT EARLY SATURDAY: Temperatures Friday afternoon struggled to climb above the freezing mark across most of the area. With the lack of warm air, temperatures tonight will have a better chance to stay below freezing as precipitation moves in early tomorrow morning. Even though we will be warming through tonight, it will not be enough to get above freezing as wet weather tracks through early Saturday. We will likely start tomorrow with a brief period of freezing rain. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties through late Saturday morning. The threat of minor ice accumulation is expected to create dangerous travel conditions early Saturday. The good news is, temperatures will try to recover by Saturday afternoon in the low to mid 40s, and so all frozen precipitation will changeover to plain old rain. Showers will continue until late Saturday evening. Sunday will be much nicer with dry weather and sunshine returning for part of the day. We will soar into the low to mid 50s for highs on Sunday! That’s the light at the end of this long and cold tunnel.

WET WEATHER CONTINUES NEXT WEEK: Kicking off a new work week on the same note we will be starting off this weekend – more rain! After warming into the 50s on Sunday, we will only cool into the mid to upper 30s Sunday night into early Monday. This time, since temperatures will be above freezing there is no threat for freezing rain Monday. Unfortunately, that system will be tracking through right in time for the morning commute. Pack those umbrellas for Monday morning! We dry out early Monday afternoon, but clouds will stick around for the remainder of the day.

ARCTIC BLAST STRIKES AGAIN: Cold air will filter in after the system that moves through Monday. Daytime highs Monday will occur late morning and drop through the rest of the day as that cold air slowly shuffles in. By Tuesday and Wednesday our highs are back in the 30s with breezy conditions likely to contribute to frigid wind chills again! Overnight lows will not be quite as cold as the most recent arctic blast, but will drop into the mid 20s. We are continuing to eye the potential for some snow squall activity Tuesday and Wednesday with the arrival of a fresh batch of arctic air.

Jessica Pash