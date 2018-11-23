Lititz man faces charges following the alleged theft of farming equipment, tools

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lititz man faces charges following the alleged theft of farm equipment and tools.

Teal Johnson, 19, is accused of stealing $2,100 worth of farm equipment and tools from a farm in the 500 block of Stevens Road in Ephrata Township in September, according to police.

Police say Johnson removed batteries from tractors, which caused an additional $900 worth of damage to return the tractors to operating condition.

Johnson has been charged with theft by deception and criminal mischief.