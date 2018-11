LANCASTER COUNTY — A Stevens man accused of punching an individual while shopping in October has been charged with simple assault, according to Ephrata Police.

Police say the incident occurred on October 13 at a store located in the 400 block of North Reading Road.

It’s alleged that 47-year-old Tommy Burkhart confronted an acquaintance and punched him in the face. Police add that punch caused fractured bones to the man’s face.