Man to serve between 10-20 years in prison for sexual assault incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man will serve between 10 and 20 years in prison on charges relating to a sexual assault incident in January 2017, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Deborah E. Curcillo sentenced 40-year-old Aaron Raymond on Wednesday following guilty pleas to aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor, court documents show.

The charges stemmed from an encounter where Raymond attempted to kiss and touch a teenage girl in a sexual manner, the DA’s Office says.

Raymond had a prior 2002 misdemeanor conviction for indecent assault for which he received a term of probation, the DA’s Office notes.

According to the DA’s Office, the PA Sexual Offender’s Board determined that Raymond should be a lifetime registrant for purposes of Megan’s Law but should not be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The DA’s Office adds that Raymond must undergo sexual offender’s treatment, drug and alcohol counseling, and be subject to all conditions for sexual offenders during his prison term and upon any parole.