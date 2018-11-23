× One dead, two injured in Alabama mall shooting

Hoover, AL. – A Thanksgiving night shooting at a mall in Alabama left two people injured and a gunman dead, authorities said Thursday.

The incident at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover started with a physical altercation between an 18-year-old and the gunman, police said. The confrontation occurred in the mall, near Footaction and JC Penney stores.

Police do not know how the confrontation began, but “we do not believe at this point the 18-year-old was armed,” Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said.

The gunman opened fire, injuring the teen, according to Rector. An officer confronted the gunman as he ran away from the scene and fatally shot him, he said.

A 12-year-old girl was also struck and injured, but it’s unclear by whom, Rector said. The two people injured have been hospitalized.