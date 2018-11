× One person taken to hospital following structure fire in Shrewsbury Twp., dispatch confirms

YORK COUNTY — One person has been transported to the hospital following a structure fire in Shrewsbury Township, dispatch confirms.

Crews were called to a residence in the 11000 block of Bohr Court just before 5:15 p.m.

The fire is still active.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.