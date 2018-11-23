× Police investigating homicide of elderly woman in Adams County

HUNTINGTON TWP., Pa. – Police in Adams County are investigating a homicide.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a home on Peach Glen Idaville Rd. for a welfare check.

That’s when they say they found 87-year-old Virginia Barbour dead inside the house.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that someone gained entry to the home and then fled the scene.

State Police say if anyone has any information on this incident or knows of suspicious behavior in the area to contact them at 717-334-8111.

They are also asking the public if anyone saw a person using a large amount of quarters to make a purchase.