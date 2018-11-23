Police looking for man accused of stealing wallet, $285 from office area of Ephrata business

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police hold an arrest warrant for a Palmyra man accused of stealing another individual’s wallet.

Ferdinand Michel, 37, allegedly took the person’s wallet — with contents inside valuing $285 — from an office area of a business located in the 300 block of South Reading Road, according to police.

Michel, an employee of a beverage delivery service, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking following the September 26 incident, police say.

Michel failed to appear at court and no longer lives at his last known address, police note.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Officer Albaugh at 717-738-9200 ext. 263.