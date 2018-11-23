State Police seek person of interest in connection to death of 87-year-old woman

ADAMS COUNTY — State Police are seeking a person of interest in connection to the death of an 87-year-old woman in Adams County.

On Wednesday, police were called to a home on Peach Glen Idaville Road in Huntington Township for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found Virginia Barbour deceased inside the residence. Police later determined the death to be a criminal homicide.

Police say a silver 2012 Chevrolet Impala with PA license HYJ-4804 was taken from the home. Six long guns, a .44 caliber pistol and $1,600 in statehood rolled quarters were also stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individual or the wherabouts of the vehicle should contact State Police – Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.